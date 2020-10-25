Bottas in second, as Mercedes team mate breaks all-time F1 wins record

The Finnish driver started the race in 2nd place on the grid but couldn't get the win against Lewis Hamilton.

Finnish Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas took second place a the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, in a race that was overshadowed by his Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

The British driver broke the all-time F1 wins record previously held by Michael Schumacher by claiming his 92nd Grand Prix victory.

Although Bottas lead Hamilton for much of the early part of the race, by lap 20 Hamilton overtook the Finn and continued to out-pace him for the remainder of the race eventually taking the chequered flag 25 second ahead of Bottas.

“The opening lap was pretty good, some cars behind with the soft tyres had the upper-hand but I was really pleased I could get the lead but after that” Bottas told reporters after the race.

“I just had no pace today. I don’t understand why” he added.

Hamilton meanwhile credited the whole Mercedes team for his win and said it was a “privilege” working with them.

The other Finnish driver in Portugal was former World Champion Kimi Räikkönen who finished in 11th place in his Alfa Romeo, just missing out on points.

Grand Prix action moves next weekend to Italy when F1 racing returns to the Imola circuit.