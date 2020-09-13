Another F1 podium finish for racer Valtteri Bottas

The Finnish driver described the Tuscan Grand Prix as "disappointing" despite taking the chequered flag in second place behind Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has claimed another podium finish, coming second at the Tuscan Grand Prix in Italy.

Bottas’ Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton took first place, his 90th career victory.

The race saw a number of incidents and crashes, including a pile-up, and left six of the super cars out of action even before the first lap was over.

After the first red flag incident and race restart, Bottas was leading Hamilton but developed problems with the wear on his tyres and fell behind the British driver.

After the second red flag restart, Bottas find himself back in third place but was able to pass Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo and ease himself back into second place again.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Valtteri Bottas described the race as “disappointing.”

“It was a dream start for me. The start was really good and I managed to hold my position at the safety car restart. It seemed like there was never an opportunity once I lost the position at the second start. That is how it goes” the flying Finn explained.

“I will just keep pushing and keep trying to get better. It has to turn out well for me at some point” he added.

The other Finnish driver in the race Kimi Räikkönen finished in 9th place in his Alfa Romeo despite a crash with two other cars.

Drivers now have a two week break until the next Formula 1 race in Russia later this month.