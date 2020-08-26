UPM paper mill closure sparks political row

Up to 450 jobs are on the line at the Jämsä paper mill as UPM tries to save €75 million per year.

The closure of a UPM-Kymmene Corporation paper mill has sparked a heated online discussion between senior politicians about who is to blame.

UPM announced on Wednesday that it would shutter the Kaipola plant in Jämsä as part of a wider plan to save €75 million per year.

Around 450 jobs are on the line as co-determination talks begin, with the paper mill slated to close by the end of this year.

The company says the coronavirus crisis and lockdown measures “have caused a short-term demand disruption” in the type of paper the Kaipola mill produces, but says there’s been a longer-term decline in demand for graphic paper and a weakened economic outlook overall.

“This is devastating news to Kaipola” says Winfried Schaur, a UPM Executive Vice President.

“While Kaipola has competent teams and well operated machines, external factors such as high logistics costs, regulatory and tax burden, high cost of labour and increasing fibre costs make it the least competitive among UPM’s paper mills” he explains.

Politicians argue about who’s to blame

After UPM’s announcement the leader of the National Coalition Party Petteri Orpo took to Facebook to blame the government for the paper mill’s closure.

Orpo wrote to question what the government’s response had been to save domestic industries.

“Logistics costs have increased, the government made a historic increase in fuel tax at the beginning of August. Taxation is already being tightened in the government programme, and the prime minister’s talk about the [Social Democratic Party] tax increase plans creates uncertainty in the business environment.”

As the fuel tax increases only kicked in earlier this month, it’s unlikely that had such an immediate impact on UPM’s decision to close the paper mill, and indeed UPM itself doesn’t cite that as one of the reasons for the closure.

Education Minister Li Andersson, the leader of the Left Alliance party, went online to reminded Orpo that when he was in government, fuel prices rose.

“One has to marvel at the way the [National Coalition Party] is politicizing this, calling it the fault of the government” Andersson wrote on Twitter.

“The only concrete explanation that Orpo mentions is the increase in the fuel tax index that came into effect earlier this month. According to the Automotive Information Center, Orpo increased the price of fuel himself.”

Andersson’s Special Adviser Dan Koivulaakso also shared a link to official figures showing that when Orpo took over as Minister of Finance in June 2016 the price of diesel was €1.23 per liter – less than now – and when he left government in spring 2019 the price of diesel was €1.44 per liter – higher than current prices.