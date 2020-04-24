Sanna Marin’s partner in company cronyism case

Markus Räikkönen works at a marketing agency in Tampere, where colleagues are applying for government grants on behalf of clients.

The partner of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is caught up in a potential case of cronyism.

On Thursday Talouselämä magazine reported that someone at the Tampere marketing company where Markus Räikkönen works had sent an email to potential clients saying they could help apply for government grants, and stressed the relationship between Räikkönen and the PM.

Both Räikkönen and the company he works for told Talouselämä that they had no information about the matter.

On Thursday evening PM Marin said at a press conference she understood it was the “inappropriate actions of an individual employee” at her partner’s company, which was now in any case investigating the incident.

Earlier this week Marin revealed that the company where Räikkönen works as an employee – he has no ownership stake – had received tens of thousands of euros of coronavirus grant money from Business Finland.

She said that her partner had not participated in the grant application process.