Sanna Marin elected unopposed to Social Democrat Party leadership role

For the first time, all five parties in Finland's coalition government are now headed by women.

Sanna Marin has been elected unopposed as the new chairperson of the Social Democrats, at their autumn conference in Tampere this weekend.

Although Marin has been prime minister since December last year, her predecessor Antti Rinne retained his chairmanship of the party until now. It means that all five parties in the coalition government are now headed by women.

The PM accepted the victory on stage to the strains of Queen’s 1979 hit ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ – a song that graced the charts six years before Marin was even born.

“Thanks for the trust. I’ll try to be worthy of it” she told hundreds of the party’s faithful in Tampere.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference after her election, Marin said there would be “no radical change” in the pipeline for her party.

Other Social Democrat party appointments were confirmed at the conference, including Party Secretary Antton Rönnholm re-elected to the post; Minister of Development and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari along with first term Members of Parliament Matias Mäkynen and Niina Malm were elected as Vice Chair positions.

Malm is the leader of Imatra City Council, while Mäkynen from Vaasa only became an MP last year to replace Jutta Urpilainen when she went to become Finland’s EU Commissioner in Brussels.