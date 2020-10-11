Sanna Marin and Petteri Orpo take to Twitter in latest war of words

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) and National Coalition Party leader Petter Orpo have taken to Twitter in the latest war of words between the two politicians.

Their current dispute centres around Marin’s comments on Thursday in Parliament that there weren’t enough masks available during the spring even for medical professionals, and that was one contributing factor for not issuing a general recommendation to wear them.

Opposition MPs, party supporters and some media surrogates seized on Marin’s comments as if they were a startling new revelation and accused her, variously, of lying or misleading the country as to why no mask recommendation was given during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finnish media outlets, and a quick internet search, showed that Marin had indeed already said in Parliament that mask shortages was one reason not to issue a general recommendation to wear them – along with advice from scientists based on several international studies which showed that there was no strong evidence at that time on whether masks were effective or not.

Despite being presented with the facts of the matter, opposition politicians continued to press their attack against the PM over the weekend.

By Sunday afternoon Marin appeared to have had enough, and wrote on Twitter that “opposition politicians have accused me of lying, and the government and health authorities of misleading Finns. There is no basis for the allegations. They are simply not true.”

“What is this aimed at? Sowing mistrust in decision-makers and authorities? To incite hatred?” the prime minister asks.

NCP leader Orpo responded shortly afterwards, saying that a lack of trust from his party was not directed towards Marin personally, or the government, but specifically at Minister for Family and Social Affairs Krista Kiuru (SDP) – who Kokoomus have accused of mismanaging the country’s coronavirus response, and have tabled a vote of no confidence in her during a parliamentary session next week.

“The National Coalition Party has consistently supported the government in corona action” Orpo claims.

Weekend ‘dueling rallies’

Another incident this weekend provoked supporters of both parties on social media.

A picture posted online Saturday appeared to show a deserted restaurant terrace, while adjacent to it was a busy Social Democrat pop-up booth at an event in Tikkurila.

Some of the government’s opponents tried to paint a picture of Social Democrat supporters crowding together and breaking the rules on public gatherings, and suggested that the empty terrace was symbolic of the damage being done to the hospitality industry by new restrictions on opening hours.

However, government supporters pointed out the restaurant was closed at the time the picture was taken – so wouldn’t have had any customers on the terrace anyway.

Marin says that her party’s event, which she also attended, “was organised in accordance with the instructions of the health authorities outdoors and taking care of hygiene. Safety intervals were reminded by signs and word of mouth, masks were distributed.”

The PM noted that Kokoomus had a tent close to the Social Democrats’ booth and indeed pictures emerged of National Coalition Party politicians at their space not wearing masks.