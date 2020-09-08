Poll: Prime Minister’s coronavirus job satisfaction rate falling

Despite a fall in confidence, there's still three-out-of-four people in Finland who say they're satisfied with the way Sanna Marin has been handline the coronavirus pandemic.

A new poll carried out for Helsingin Sanomat shows a fall in the public’s satisfaction with the way Sanna Marin (SDP) is handling the coronavirus crisis.

However the figures are still rather high.

Back in May when a similar survey was carried out, 78% of Finns said they were satisfied overall with the PM’s work, specifically related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest survey shows a drop in those figures, with 74% of people now saying they’re fairly satisfied overall with Marin’s handling of the pandemic so far.

Up to 28% of people said they were “very satisfied” with her job performance while 22% of people surveyed were dissatisfied.

The new poll finds that Marin’s popularity is highest among supporters of her own party, and the other coalition parties; and lowest among supporters of the Finns Party. Perhaps surprisingly, 72% of National Coalition Party supporters said they were at least fairly satisfied with Marin’s job performance when it comes to handling coronavirus.