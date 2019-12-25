Poll: President Niinistö more popular than ever

A new poll from Helsingin Sanomat newspaper on Christmas day finds that only a tiny number of Finns are dissatisfied with the president.

As many as 91% of Finns consider President Sauli Niinistö to have done an overall good job: made up of 51% who think he’s done a very good job; and 40% who said they think he’s done a good job in general.

Only 1% of people said they thought the president had done very badly in his job; while 6% said they thought he was not doing a good job in general.

Based on previous polls for the newspaper, this would be the highest set of approval ratings that Niinistö has received.

The former National Coalition Party MP is almost two years into his second six-year term in office and can’t run again at elections in 2024.

The latest survey was carried out by Kantar TNS which questioned 505 people between 2nd and 6th December.

Who would succeed Niinistö?

Although elections are still four years away, there’s been some recent public opinion polling about who would make a popular next President of the Republic.