Poll: Most Finns don’t know which parties are in government

Older people in the survey were more likely to know which five political parties are part of Finland's coalition government than younger people.

File this under “strange but true” – considering 72.8% of voters showed up to cast a ballot in the April general election.

It seems that most Finns don’t know which political parties are in the current government.

According to a new survey carried out for Helsingin Sanomat, only 40% of people can accurately name all five current government parties.

In the youngest age group 18-24 just 18% got the right answer; while people over 65 years of age were more likely to know the correct answer, with 59% getting it right.

For the record, and in case of any doubt the five parties which make up Finland’s red-green coalition government are the Social Democrats, Centre Party, Green League, Left Alliance and Swedish People’s Party.

The survey was carried out by Kantar TNS and interviewed 1000 Finns by telephone. The margin of error is three percentage points in either direction.