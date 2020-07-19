Police suspect attempted homicide in attack on Finns Party official

The victim was hit on the head and required dozens of stitches after the Friday attack.

Police in Central Finland are investigating an attack on a Finns Party official as a case of attempted homicide.

The incident took place on Friday in Jämsänkoski when two men went to the home of Pekka Kataja – who works as local councilor and Parliamentary Assistant for Finns Party MP Jouni Kotiaho – and attacked him.

In a statement Finns Party leader Jussi Halla-aho said Kataja had been hit with a hammer 21 times on the head, and diagnosed with a skull fracture, cerebral hemmorrhage, several broken ribs and a broken finger as well as minor bruises.

Halla-aho says that “all indications are that this is not a random crime, but specifically an attack on Kataja and his party-political activities and an attempted homicide.”

Kataja told the Finns Party newspaper that his attackers were “Arab-looking”, while another Finns Party MP Ville Tavio wrote on Twitter that the attackers had “a foreign background” however the police have not confirmed this.

Kataja says he believes his party’s position on the local council against a reception centre for asylum seekers might have made him a target.