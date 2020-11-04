Police detain one person after threats against Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo

The 30-year old man is in custody and faces up to two years in prison if he's found guilty in court.

One man is in custody awaiting a court appearance, after allegedly sending threatening messages to Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) via social media.

The minister wrote about it on Twitter briefly, saying “I’ve received threats, which the police have registered as a criminal complaint.”

“I have given a statement to the police. Now the prosecutor has filed a case for illegal threatening.”

The detained man will appear in Helsinki District Cour on 17th November with Finnish media reporting that he has a long history of run-ins with the law. Ilta-Sanomat says the 30-year old suspect previously made defamatory comments about people on social media, vandalising an apartment and skipping out on a large hotel bill.

In the pre-trial investigation phase the suspect has denied any wrongdoings in relation with the threats apparently made to Maria Ohisalo. He could face up to two years in prison if convicted.

