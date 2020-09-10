PM to work remotely as coronavirus precaution

This is the fifth time the prime minister has had to switch to working from home because of possible virus exposure, or mild symptoms.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) will be working remotely from her official residence Kesäranta, after a possible exposure to coronavirus.

In a press release her office describes it as a “precautionary measure” and says Marin will continue to work normally via remote connections including a video conference with several EU leaders.

The PM will be tested for Covid-19 but at present she is reportedly not showing any symptoms and feeling fine.

It’s not the first time Marin has worked from home as a coronavirus precuation, there have been four other instances this year when she might have been exposed to the infection or when she developed mild flu-like symptoms and moved to remote working.