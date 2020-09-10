PM to work remotely as coronavirus precaution

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) will be working remotely from her official residence Kesäranta, after a possible exposure to coronavirus.
In a press release her office describes it as a “precautionary measure” and says Marin will continue to work normally via remote connections including a video conference with several EU leaders.
The PM will be tested for Covid-19 but at present she is reportedly not showing any symptoms and feeling fine.
It’s not the first time Marin has worked from home as a coronavirus precuation, there have been four other instances this year when she might have been exposed to the infection or when she developed mild flu-like symptoms and moved to remote working.