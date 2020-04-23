PM self-isolates as precaution over Kesäranta virus

Sanna Marin is working from her official residence Kesäranta and has been tested for Covid-19.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is self-isolating and working from home at her official residence in Kesäranta, after one of the staff there was in contact with someone else who tested positive for coronavirus.

The person who had been working at Kesäranta last Friday is not showing any symptoms of Covid-19, and had not met the PM, her family or the PM’s staff.

“The potential for exposure is very low. The Prime Minister will continue her normal work, remotely” says a government statement.

Marin has been tested for coronavirus and in the meantime is working from Kesäranta as a precaution. Today she is scheduled to have a video meeting with other EU leaders to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.