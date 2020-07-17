PM: “Quite difficult negotiations” as EU budget summit begins

Sanna Marin says she hopes compromises will win the day, but is under domestic political pressure to make Finland's voice heard in Brussels.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) joins other EU leaders in Brussels today for a weekend of tough talks to agree multi-year budget and a specific coronavirus recovery package.

Marin and other Finnish minister have repeatedly said there needs to be more work done to find common ground on the recovery package, with a better balance between grants and loans.

Speaking to journalists as she arrived at summit venue on Friday morning, Marin acknowledged the tough talks ahead.

“We have a very interesting weekend ahead of us. I hope that we will find solutions for the interesting topics that we have. Especially for the [multi-year budget] and of course the [coronavirus] recovery instrument and fund, but I think we have quite a difficult negotiations also” the PM says.

“But I’m hopeful at this point, and I hope that we will find common European solutions that every Member State will have its say, and also willingness to find compromises together” Marin adds.

Domestic political pressure

Marin and her team are facing domestic political pressure over the issue of the size of the EU’s proposed coronavirus recovery package.

On Thursday the chair of Parliament’s Grand Committee Satu Hasi (Green) the latest proposals have “moved in the right direction” but that Finland couldn’t agree to what was on the table. Specifically Finland wants to see funding given to countries that have been hardest hit by coronavirus – at present a country like Poland has had one of the most shallow economic impacts of the epidemic, but will be one of the top five recipients of recovery funds.

Instead, Finland is aligned with Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands and Austria – the so-called ‘EU Frugal Four’ – in calling for a more modest recovery package with lower debt burdens.

The opposition Finns Party have likened Finland’s EU payments to war reparations the country had to pay the Soviet Union after World War Two; while the National Coalition Party wants to see a shorter loan repayment schedule.

When – or even if – EU leaders manage to agree on a deal it still needs to be approved by national parliaments in all 27 countries.