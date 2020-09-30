Parliament committee approves citizen’s initiative on FGM

The cross-party Parliamentary Legal Committee has voted unanimously to approve a citizen’s initiative to ban female genital mutilation.

Although FGM is already considered a crime under statutes dealing with assault and aggravated assault, the citizen’s initiative wanted it to become a distinct provision within the Penal Code – and on Wednesday the committee agreed.

“It has been banned before this already, but we do emphasize so it will be mentioned specifically in the law in future” says MP Eeva-Johanna Eloranta (SDP) one of the Legal Affairs Committee members.

The committee has members from eight main parliamentary parties, and showed rare unanimous support for the initiative – which now goes to the full parliament for a vote and then the text of the new law will be drafted by the Ministry of Justice in due course.

Politicians say their consensus sends a strong message about FGM and the rights of women and girls in Finland, and for any girls taken from Finland to another country where they are mutilated.

“In Finland we don’t approve of this, it’s not okay, and it’s not legal” says Swedish People’s Party MP Sandra Bergqvist the Vice Chairperson of the committee.

“We hope that people with different kinds of cultures that approves of this [FGM practice] understands that it’s not okay, you cannot do this in Finland and I hope the girls will also feel protected” she tells News Now Finland.

The original citizen’s initiative on this topic was started was started back in February 2018 and when the collection period for signatures closed six months later 61,226 people had signed up. That’s well above the 50,000 signature limit required for the initiative to be considered by the relevant parliamentary committee.