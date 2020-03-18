New opinion poll signals good news for the government

A new opinion poll published by Helsingin Sanomat newspaper on Wednesday shows an increase in the total support for the five government coalition parties at 53.9%.

That’s up from a month ago, when it was less than 53%, and there’s been a general coalescing of support for the government in a number of opinion poll surveys since Sanna Marin became prime minister in December.

Marin’s Social Democrats are elevated to second place in the new poll at 17.1%, behind the Finns Party whose popularity has fallen by 0.8% since the last Helsingin Sanomat.

The National Coalition Party has dropped slightly to third place and 16.9%.

The Greens are up marginally in fourth place; and there’s no change for the Centre Party stuck on 12%.

For other smaller parties there’s small gains for the Left Alliance up to 8% and for the Swedish People’s Party up to 4.4%.

The Christian Democrats also say a marginal 0.1% increase while Movement Now Liike Nyt is unchanged from last month’s poll at 1.9%.

The survey was conducted by Kantar TNS between 15th February and 13th March – before the government announced its extensive emergency measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 2,234 people were interviewed for the survey, a representative sample of voters aged 18 and over from across Finland, excluding Åland.

The opinion poll has a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points for the largest political parties.