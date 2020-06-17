New HS poll: Social Democrats maintain their lead

The opposition Finns Party sees their support continue to erode but the Social Democrats also look to have peaked.

The Social Democrats, lead by Prime Minister Sanna Marin have maintained their lead in a new opinion poll published Wednesday by Helsingin Sanomat.

However the growth in support for Demarit, which has been growing since January, has now leveled off.

Respondents were asked which party they would vote for if an election was held today, and 21.9% say they would vote for SDP, down very slightly from the same poll one month before.

The Finns Party continues to see their support slip by 0.5% but they’re still in second place with 17.6% support; while the National Coalition Party is up 0.4% in third place to 17.4% support from voters.

The Centre Party sees their support increase by a tiny amount although the survey was carried out before the effects of the resignation of party leader Katri Kulmuni from her role as minister of finance were really felt.

The Greens and Left Alliance see their support drop slightly in fifth and sixth place respectively.

Overall, the five parties in Finland’s ruling government coalition attracted 56.9%. The poll was carried out by Kantar between 18th May and 14th June and 2,144 people were surveyed.