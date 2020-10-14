Minister survives no-confidence vote, but ‘maskgate’ rumbles on

Finland’s Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) has survived a no-confidence vote brought by the opposition National Coalition Party over her handling of the coronavirus epidemic.

The votes went Kiuru’s way 106 to 70 in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, with government parties voting together – although a total of ten MPs from the Centre Party, Greens and Kiuru’s own Social Democrats were absent for the vote.

National Coalition Party MPs have been building pressure on the government over the last week about how they handled the coronavirus crisis especially during spring and whether or not decisions about wearing face masks were taken for political reasons rather than medical reasons – and how this was communicated to the public.

Opposition politicians and their surrogates have accused Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) and her government of lying or misleading the nation, a charge the PM has refuted strongly.

Earlier on Wednesday Krista Kiuru gave a press conference where she said “we have a lot of experts in Finland that we listen to every day.”

In the spring, the official advice to the government from experts “did not support the adoption of a general comprehensive advice to wear masks” Kiuru told journalists.

Senior official backs government position

Meanwhile a senior official at the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs has also been defending the government advice on wearing face masks given during spring.

Kirsi Varhila, the ministry’s Chief of Staff, says that the government acted according to the virus situation, and relied on expert advice in its decision-making.

According to Varhila there was no politically-motivated guidance about face masks issued in connection with a study the ministry ordered into all types of face coverings – and on the basis of that study, carried out by a senior scientist, no general recommendation was given in Finland to tell people to wear face coverings.

“The Chancellor of Justice has stated on several occasions that measures to combat the corona epidemic must be proportionate and well justified also according to the severity of the epidemic situation” Varhila writes on the ministry’s website.

She also notes that in the spring the World Health Organisation was also recommending the use of face masks only in asymptomatic people when treating someone with Covid-19.