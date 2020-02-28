Left Alliance under fire for political violence posts on south-west party chief’s Twitter account

It's the latest in a string of Finnish scandals involving online political comments that support political violence.

The leader of the Left Alliance Li Andersson has criticised a local party leader, and says his words “in no way represent the values of the party.”

Her comments come after it came to light that a Twitter account run by Misha Dellinger using the nickname “Crusty Old Sea Dog” – which has now been deleted – posted threatening messages in 2017.

Dellinger is the Executive Director of the Left Alliance for Tavastia and Satakunta regions in south-west Finland.

The posts on his account said “climate change deniers should be shot” and “I think we should kill all the fascists.”

On Friday morning Li Andersson said those threats “are completely and simply unacceptable.”

“The writings of an anonymous Twitter account linked to a Left Alliance employee […] in no way represent the values of our party”

“Everyone involved in the Left Alliance must commit to human rights and non-violence. Without this commitment you cannot be part of our [management team] she wrote on Twitter.

In his defence, Dellinger says that multiple people had access to that particular, anonymous, account and that “violent tweets on my account aren’t written by me and aren’t my values. I condemn all violence and intimidation.”

The account was set up before Dellinger became a Left Alliance employee.

