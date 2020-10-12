Kokoomus MPs apologise for sharing misogynistic blog post about Sanna Marin

The blog post made personal comments about the size of the prime minister's breasts.

Two National Coalition Party MPs have apologised for sharing a misogynistic blog post about Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP).

Elina Lepomäki and Juhanna Vartiainen both shared the post via their Twitter accounts, Vartiainen expressing his thoughts that it was a “good text” as he did so.

The text, by commentator Aki Pyysing, mostly criticised the government’s economic policies, but it also made derogatory comments about the size of Marin’s breasts, referencing a recent photoshoot she did for a magazine interview which drew an inflammatory reaction from some political opponents about how she was dressed.

“My mistake” writes Lepomäki. “I have shared today casually and entirely without reading the text, which gets personal and mocked the Prime Minister’s appearance.”

“I do not support such culture […] Please Sanna Marin I’m sorry” she concludes.

Meanwhile Vartiainen says although the main focus of the blog post was economics “I read it carelessly and was not aware of the other elements. Sorry Sanna Marin, of course I do not want to offend you!”

Although both Members of Parliament said they had deleted their messages which shared the controversial blog post, they have between them more than 95,000 Twitter followers.