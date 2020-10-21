HS poll: Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats remain on top

The five-party government coalition is still very popular, attracting more than 55% of a hypothetical vote if elections were held today.

A new poll published by Helsingin Sanomat takes a look at the popularity of Finland’s political parties and asks potential voters who they would cast a ballot for, if an election was held right now.

It shows the Social Democrats, lead by Prime Minister Sanna Marin maintaining their lead over the other parties securing 20.9% of the votes. That’s down very slightly from the previous HS poll.

The right-wing Finns Party is up almost half a percentage point on 19.% in second place; while the National Coalition Party loses some support in third place on 16.8%.

The popularity of the Social Democrats seems to come at the continued expense of the Greens who shed 0.8% to stand at 11% in 5th place.

The Centre Party under new leader Annika Saarikko have posted a modest gain up 0.4% to 11.2% to leapfrog into fourth place.

The five parties in the government coalition have a combined voting popularity of 55.3% according to this new survey which was carried out by Kantar TNS and questioned 2,583 people between 14th September and 16th October.

The margin of error with the largest parties is 2.1 percentage points.