Government increases the money it gives to political parties

The Government has decided to increase the amount of financial grants it gives to registered political parties by €6 million.
The system of financial help has been in place since 1967 and for 2020 the subsidies amounts to €35,635,000 in total, to be divided among nine political parties.
Parties need to spend at least 5% of the money on women’s political activities, and at least another 5% on its own grass-roots political operations at district level.
The money is distributed proportionally, depending on how many seats each party has in Parliament.
- Social Democrats: €7,127,000
- Finns Party: €6,948,825
- National Coalition Party: €6, 770, 650
- Centre Party: €5,523,425
- Green League: €3,563,500
- Left Alliance: €2,850,800
- Swedish People’s Party: €1,603,575
- Christian Democrats: €890,875
- Movement Now / Liike Nyt: €178,175
From the total amount, a sum of €178,175 is allocated directly to the Åland Government to support political and information activities in the Åland Islands.