Former Prime Minister Juha Sipilä to leave Parliament

Sipilä left a successful career in business to become a Centre Party politician and quickly rose to lead the party and the country.

Former Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has confirmed that he will leave Parliament after his current term in office.

In comments to Rantalakeus magazine Sipilä says he didn’t intend to run at the next election.

“It’s the turn of others, three interesting terms are enough” Sipilä is quoted as saying.

After a successful career in business, Sipilä became a Member of Parliament only in 2011 and rose quickly to be the Chairman of the Centre Party from 2012 to 2019.

He was Prime Minister in a coalition government with the National Coalition Party and the Finns Party, and later the Blue Reform party, from 2015 to 2019.

Throughout the coronavirus lockdown and into the summer the former PM has been spending his time on outdoor pursuits: building a kayak, planting trees and picking berries, and he documents his activities on his official Facebook page.

Sipilä says he plans to spend his time out of parliament at home in Kempele, Ostrobothnia.