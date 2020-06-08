Former PM Matti Vanhanen picked to be new finance minister

The veteran politician, 64, will be formally sworn into the role by President Niinistö on Tuesday morning but he won't be appearing as one of the "top 5" government leaders.

Former Finnish Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen has been selected as his party’s pick to be the new Minister of Finance.

Vanhanen, 64, was chosen by party leadership, Members of Parliament and MEPs on Monday after the previous incumbent Katri Kulmuni stepped down from her ministerial role after a dispute about whether public or party funds should have been used to pay for more than €50,000 worth of media training for her.

Vanhanen is one of the country’s most experienced politicians, and previously served as PM from 2003 until 2010. He has twice been the Centre Party’s presidential candidate, served as leader of the party and is the current Speaker of Parliament.

However in his new role as finance minister he will not be one of the “top five” government leaders, a role Kulmuni will continue to fill.

“I do not intend to seek to be deputy prime minister or a member of the top five, but I will emphasize the role of the finance minister” Vanhanen told reporters on Monday morning.

Vanhanen finds himself in a slightly unusual position since convention dictates that the leader of the second larges party in government is usually the finance minister, and considered deputy PM.

However the government is already in an unorthodox position with Sanna Marin serving as prime minister while her predecessor Antti Rinne continues as Social Democrat Party chairman.

What happens next for Kulmuni?

Kulmuni has said she wants to continue as the leader of the Centre Party, with a focus on the 2021 municipal elections.

She has also said she doesn’t want to take up the role of Speaker of Parliament which Vanhanen will now leave vacant. That will be decided on Tuesday.

Kulmuni’s wish to continue leading her party got a boost over the weekend with two senior party figure saying they didn’t want her job.

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen – who came second in the Centre Party leadership contest in autumn 2019 – said he’ll be welcoming a new baby shortly before the party conference this autumn, and also doesn’t have aspirations to replace Kulmuni at this time.

“The media have been asking if I would run again as a candidate for the chairmanship of the Centre Party. I was a candidate last September. We then made a good result, which was enough for a strong second place in the election […] I do not feel pressure for any revenge. I respect the decisions of party democracy” writes Kaikkonen.

Meanwhile Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko – who is currently on maternity leave – said it’s important for Keskusta to continue in government although she left the door open to challenging Kulmuni to be the party leader.

“It is also essential that we are fully committed to the government’s work as a party. It’s not easy, of course not. But we can’t only manage with power, but with cooperation” says Saarikko.

The minister says she’s looking forward to returning to her work duties after maternity leave, and re-stated that she’s not looking to become the next Centre Party leader.