Finns Party politician becomes the first MP to test positive for Covid-19

The Helsinki politician says he got his diagnosis on Thursday, and is reportedly suffering only mild flu symptoms.

Finns Party MP Tom Packalén says he’s tested positive for Covid-19 – becoming the first Member of Parliament to infected with coronavirus.

Writing on his Facebook page the Helsinki politician says “starting yesterday [Thursday] I’m officially a corona ‘patient’ and in quarantine.”

“Apparently the infection happened on Saturday and I hope I haven’t infected anyone else he adds.

Packalén’s assistant says he has mild flu symptoms.

The MP has been involved in parliamentary business this week, and posted a picture of himself in the chamber wearing a face mask ahead of the no-confidence vote in Krista Kiuru.

However, video from that session of parliament clearly shows that although there were limits on how many politicians could be in the chamber at a given time, some of them did not maintain a strict two-meter distance between each other – and at least one MP can be seen not wearing a face mask.

The Finnish News Agency STT reports that Packalén took part in a joint session of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Grand Committee with other MPs, including Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP), on Wednesday but that there were safety gaps between the participants and that “the majority have worn face masks.”

It is not clear whether Packalén was one of the politicians who wore a face mask at this joint committee meeting, which took place in the Little Parliament building.

According to a bulletin on the parliament website, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL “has launched exposure tracking on 15 October” in response to Packalén’s positive test result.