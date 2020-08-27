Finns Party MP flouts travel recommendations after holidays

The Tampere politician documents his holiday in Portugal, his return to Finland, and his lack of self-isolation meeting other people when he got home.

The actions of a Finns Party politician who recently returned from a foreign holiday without self-isolation have been detailed in a new Iltalehti story.

Tampere MP Veikko Vallin spent seven weeks on holiday in Portugal – a country on Finland’s ‘red list’ of destinations with a very high incidence of coronavirus, where more than 25 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants were confirmed in the previous 14 days.

Vallin has documented his holiday travels, and his return to Finland, through frequent social media posts on Twitter and Facebook.

When he came home last week he had to travel home via the United Kingdom and Latvia as there are currently no direct flights between Finland and Portugal due to the coronavirus situation.

Later on the same day he arrived home he posted a video of himself on the steps of parliament. The next day he published a picture of himself and other local politicians having coffee in Tampere.

Although Vallin has posted pictures of him at an airport wearing a face mask, none of his pictures in Finland show him social distancing nor wearing a face covering.

The strong recommendations from public health officials are to go into self-isolation for 14 days after returning from all but a handful of foreign countries.

“Finns or people living in Finland also travel to countries where the epidemic is worse than it is in Finland. Visiting such a country can increase your risk of getting a coronavirus infection compared to staying in Finland” THL’s Mika Salminen said on Wednesday.

We reached out to Mr Vallin for a comment about why he decided not to self-isolate on return from Portugal, but he didn’t answer his mobile phone before this story was published.