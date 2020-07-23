Finns Party MP files complaint against prime minister with Chancellor of Justice

Oulu politician Sebastian Tynkkynen compared Finland's participation in an EU coronavirus recovery fund to the crippling reparations the Finns had to pay to Russia after World War II.

A Finns Party MP has filed an official complaint about the prime minister with the Chancellor of Justice – Finland’s equivalent of the Attorney General.

Oulu politician Sebastian Tynkkynen, who recently had his third conviction for race-related crimes upheld by a court of appeal, says Sanna Marin (SDP) “walked over” Parliament’s Constitutional Committee in signing Finland up to an EU coronavirus recovery fund.

“Sanna Marin will not be able to bow to the EU and send billions of euros belonging to Finns to irresponsible countries without consequences” Tynkkynen writes on Facebook.

The former reality TV show contestant compared the recovery fund, which will make a total of €750 billion available to all EU countries as a mix of grants and loans to help them recover from the economic impact of coronavirus, to the damaging reparations Finland had to pay to Russia after World War II.

“We are an independent nation and we never want to pay sums compared to war compensation again – especially during peace” Tynkkynen writes.

The EU is planning to raise money for the coronavirus recovery grant on the open markets, meaning that all EU countries will share this debt burden. Any money taken in loans will be paid back by individual member countries over the course of several decades.

Finns Party group meets to discuss EU budget opposition

Meanwhile the Finns Party Parliamentary group, the largest opposition party in Parliament, is meeting on Thursday to discuss their opposition to the new EU budget deal.

Group leader Ville Tavio says he doesn’t accept the government’s handling of weekend negotiations in Brussels, calling them “seriously harmful to Finland.”

The Finns Party can’t bring a motion of no confidence in the government at this time even if they wanted to, as parliament is currently on summer recess, but the budget deals will be debated and voted on when MPs return to the chamber in September.