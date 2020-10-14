Finns Party ‘most popular’ for younger voters

The right-wing party is more popular than the Greens among younger voters, and has usurped the usual popularity of the National Coalition Party Kokoomus.

A new poll find that if a general election were held today, the Finns Party would be the most popular choice for young voters aged 15-29.

The poll was commissioned by the Association for Rural Culture and Education’s think tank Ideas Workshop Ajatuspaja Alkio and found that the right-wing Finns Party enjoys 19% support among younger voters, with the Greens in second place on 15%; the Social Democrats came third with 12% and the National Coalition Party were in fourth place with 11%.

The Centre Party picked up just 6% support, however almost a quarter of the young people who were asked couldn’t pick any one party preference.

The poll results mark a shift in voting intentions among young people, as previously the Greens and National Coalition Party were their two most popular parties. The Finns Party seems to have usurped the NCP, as they’ve done in the 2019 general election as well.

Results also showed a gender divide – with the Finns Party much more popular among men than women; with the opposite true for the Greens.

Ajatuspaja Alkio’s research director Pauliina Maukonen says the Finns Party and Greens have both been successful at communicating their message to young people, and highlighting how they are distinct from other political parties.

“For young people, other parties are like one large mass whose message is not understood. However, the advice of young people to party actors is clear. The parties must focus on finding solutions to Finland’s great problems and challenges so that they are more interesting in the eyes of young people” she says.

Finns Party MP Sebastian Tynkkynen, who has several criminal convictions for racial incitement, reacted positively to the new poll saying “patriotism clearly makes a comeback.”

More than 1,000 young Finns aged 15 to 29 took part in the survey between 18th August and 4th September. The voting age in Finland is 18.

You might also be interested in: