Finns Party distances itself from ‘racist’ book despite Halla-aho appearing at launch

The Finns Party leader took part in a media event on Monday to promote the new book, with all the trappings of an official endorsement. Now he's trying to distance himself from the text.

The Finns Party’s senior leaders are scrambling to distance themselves from a book published by a right-wing think tank associated with their party, after a number of misogynistic and racist passages were highlighted by the media.

On Monday, party chairperson Jussi Halla-aho – himself convicted in Finnish courts for race-bait crimes – took part in the book launch and appeared to endorse its publication while standing with the author in front of a backdrop emblazoned with Finns Party logos.

Now Halla-aho says he didn’t read the book before appearing at the media event, and says there seems to have been a problem with “quality control.”

The book, ‘Truth Excites – A Philosophical Study of the Information and Truth Crisis in the Left-Wing Populist Media’ was written by Jukka Hankamäki and published by the Suomen Perusta Foundation think tank – an organisation which says it focuses on “immigration / multiculturalism, European integration and economics.”

Academic Hankamäki and Suomen Perusta Chairman Marko Hamilo appeared alongside Halla-aho at Monday’s launch, which was also heavily promoted on the Finns Party’s social media accounts.

By Wednesday afternoon the Finns Party tried to put some daylight between itself and the book, with Vice Chairperson Riikka Purra saying that “the party does not pre-screen publications and does not participate in publishing decisions.”

“Publications are not statements or programs of the party and should not be construed as such” she adds.

What does this new book say?

The 420-page book deals with a range of topics including equality and society, and critiques media outlets, Helsingin Sanomat in particular, from a conservative viewpoint.

Some of the most controversial topics tackled by the book include blaming women for the phenomenon of grooming children for sexual exploitation; criticising the idea of punishing men for marital rapes; and also criticising Finnish women for having children with men from developing countries.

Hankamäki writes that some Finnish women who have been rejected by Finnish men have “wanted revenge on Finnish society by mating with a foreigner.”

The Suomen Perusta think tank receives funding for its work from the state, to the tune of more than €100,000 in 2018.

Now the Minister of Science and Culture Hanna Kosonen (Centre) warns that Suomen Perusta could be de-funded, and have public money claimed back if it has broken the conditions of its funding.

“One of the obligations of the recipient of this grant is to promote equality and non-discrimination. However, it already seems clear that the publication does not fulfill this obligation” Kosonen writes on Twitter.

The Finns Party’s Youth organisation was defunded by the ministry in June last year, and forced to pay back its grant, after publishing racist posts on social media.

The publication of Hankamäki’s new book has now been suspended, and it’s no longer possible to order a copy.