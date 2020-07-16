Finns flock to their televisions for summer politics discussions

Even during a restful summer holiday season, audience figures show Finns are interested in politics as MTV News nets hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Finns have been tuning in by the hundreds of thousands to watch some high profile politics on television this week.

This year’s SuomiAreena event, organised annually in Pori by MTV News, has been canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic. However the channel is putting on a more limited week of political coverage including a sit-down discussion with President Sauli Niinistö and a panel discussion with senior politicians from nine political parties.

Tuesday night’s presidential interview made headlines when Niinistö answered questions from journalist Jan Andersson about the limits of his influence as president, and how his remit is defined in the constitution.

There have been numerous concerns raised by politicians and other commentators this year about whether Niinistö was overstepping his boundaries by seeming to get more involved in domestic political issues.

Questions have also been asked about the president’s role in foreign policy: whether Niinistö sets the agenda himself, or if his job is to take the lead in supporting the government’s foreign policy goals.

Mid-week political discussion

Meanwhile on Wednesday night MTV News hosted a set-piece panel discussion with representatives from all the parliamentary political parties.

“Generally speaking it was a lively debate. I think the main feature was to see and hear that Katri Kulmuni, the Chairwoman of the Centre Party was the spitfire of the discussion” says Ilkka Ahtiainen, Editor-in-Chief of MTV News.

“The reason is she is fighting for her position, and my colleagues were also of the same opinion that she was at her best yesterday, far better than in any discussions before” he notes.

Ahtiainen says although the format is not great for proper debating, there were some moments when Kulmuni was challenging the representatives from her government coalition partners over stimulus plans to get more people back to work after the coronavirus crisis.

Marin is a no-show

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) was a high profile no-show at the MTV News event on Wednesday. The channel says they’d been informed weeks in advance that she couldn’t make it due to diary pressures ahead of an EU summit in Brussels. However Ahtiainen admits it was “a little embarrassing” when public broadcaster Yle announced she would appear on one of their programmes on the same night instead – although that too was postponed due to EU preparations.

“They told us that Sanna Marin doesn’t have time for any interviews because of the EU meeting, and of course we understand that. But when later we found out she could have been in another programme it was a little bit annoying” he tells News Now Finland.

Marin’s opponents tried to score political points over her non-appearance at the MTV debate but when the PM wrote on Twitter that she had calls with EU leaders on Wednesday night, it somewhat deflated their lines of attack.

“Politicians can choose what they do, but I emphasise we are not doing these kind of shows for ourselves, but also for the Finnish audience” says Ilkka Ahtiainen.

And audiences seemed to welcome both of the big political shows on MTV News this week.

Tuesday’s interview with President Niinistö began with 380,000 viewers and peaked at the start of the 22:00 main newscast with 632,000 viewers.

Wednesday’s panel debate began with 234,000 viewers and peaked at 22:00 with 520,000 viewers.