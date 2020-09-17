Finnair cuts domestic flights as government guarantees regional connections

The government will step in to subsidise regional flights to Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kajaani, Kemi and Kokkola when Finnair stops operations at the end of March.

Finnair says it will continue some flight services through the winter to five regional airports, but then stop those connections at the end of March next year.

The airports affected are Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kajaani, Kemi and Kokkola.

Finnair said reduced demand during the coronavirus epidemic simply makes these routes unprofitable.

“We understand the importance of air connections to the provincial economy, and we aim to meet the demand for flights from the tourism industry and export companies. These flights will enable some connections during the coming winter season” says Mikko Turtiainen, Finnair’s Sales Director.

“After March 2021, Finnair will no longer offer commercial flights to these five domestic airports.”

However cities will not go without air connections because the Finnish government is stepping in to subsidise flights to those five regional airports on a temporary basis once Finnair stops flying.

The process will be opened up to tendering: so it could be Finnair or another airline which wins the contract to operate flights, with a guarantee they won’t make a loss.

The government says it’s stepping in to promote employment in the regions and help the recovery of the export industry.

“It is important that air traffic is secured throughout the country, even in exceptional circumstances” says Timo Harakka (SDP) Minister for Transport and Communications.

“However, air traffic must be developed in a long-term and sustainable way from the perspective of operational efficiency and the environment and climate” he adds.

There’s been a positive response to the government’s announcement including from the Central Chamber of Commerce which says it’s a welcome move to support the competitiveness of the regions.

“These five areas are strong industrial centers. The recovery of companies in the regions from the coronavirus crisis will be facilitated by the fact that air connections will be made available as a purchasing service until the end of 2021” says Päivi Wood, the Chamber’s transport policy expert.

“In the provinces that have lost their flights, there has been an urgent need to restore connections, because the companies’ business requires fast flight connections to Helsinki and back” she adds.