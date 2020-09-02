Education Minister Li Andersson expecting her first baby

The Left Alliance leader plans to keep working as normal until the Christmas holidays, then take maternity leave.

Education Minister Li Andersson, the leader of the Left Alliance political party, has announced that she’s pregnant.

“If all goes well, my spouse Juha and I will have a child around the New Year. Personally, it is such a great subject of joy and happiness that it is difficult to find suitable words for it” the minister tells Kansan Uutiset in an interview.

Andersson says that being minister of education is her dream job, but that doesn’t mean personal dreams should be ignored. However she says reconciling work and family life is still not easy.

The minister plans to keep working until the Christmas holidays, and then take maternity leave. She points out that a number of ministers have taken family leave recently during their time in office including Antti Kaikkonen (Centre), Antti Häkkänen (NCP), Paavo Arhinmäki (Left) and the current Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Centre) recently returned to her job after maternity leave.

There will be a temporary replacement as education minister to cover Andersson’s absence during the spring.