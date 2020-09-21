Councilor to file police report after Finns Party pigs video

A local councilor in Central Ostrobothnia denied that he named his pigs after two Somali-born politicians in Helsinki.

A local councilor in Helsinki says he’ll file a report to the police after a Finns Party politician in Central Ostrobothnia posted an inflammatory video on social media.

Veteli councilor Jarno Vähäkainu posted a short video clip of two pigs, with the caption “Husu and Suldaan are doing well behind the sauna, doomsday is coming. Christmas is just around the corner.”

The names of the pigs seem to refer to Abdirahim ‘Husu’ Hussein (SDP) and Suldaan Said Ahmed (Left) two Somali-born politicians both serve on the Helsinki City Council. The phrase ‘to take someone out behind the sauna’ is a grim euphemism for execution that was commonly used during Finland’s brief but bloody civil war more than 100 years ago, which still persists as threat language in modern times – particularly associated with killing people on the left of the political spectrum.

Now, Said Ahmed says he’ll be filing a formal complaint to the police with this and other recent examples of racist messages he’s received.

“I have to get all this stuff together and make one report, because if I make every single threat report it takes a lot of energy and time. I have so many emails from last week that some people sent me, so I try to collect all this and give to police” he tells News Now Finland.

“I know what they want is that they get me to be silent and stop activism and what I do. But that’s something that I’m not going to do. I would never give up” he adds.

Vähäkainu could not be reached for comment by phone, but on Twitter he says he wanted to apologise for the aggravation caused by the “inappropriate” pig video. “Due to the uproar I will leave my seat on the Finns Party council.”

In an interview with Iltalehti newspaper, Vähäkainu – who was the 2019 election campaign manager for Finns Party MP Mauri Peltokangas – said that his pigs really are called Suldaan and Husu but they’re not named after the Somali-born politicians. He described the whole episode as an attempt at humour.

Said Ahmed says he’s still hoping for something more from the Finns Party leadership.

“I am still waiting for an apology from Halla-aho. He is my city council colleague, and he is the chairperson of this party and he has to personally say to me we are sorry and we don’t accept this kind of action in our party. And I asked him before yesterday on Twitter, but he doesn’t answer” says Said Ahmed.