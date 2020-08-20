Coronavirus: Ministry unveils new testing strategy with 20,000 tests per day

The new regime will take up to two months to put in place, and comes as the Swedish People's Party leader calls for more use of private healthcare vouchers to ease the pressure on public health systems.

Finnish authorities have announced a new Covid-19 testing strategy to help reduce the long waiting times many people have experienced trying to get an appointment, and then a further delay in receiving their results.

The new goal is to have capacity for 20,000 tests per day during the autumn flu seasons – the current capacity is 14,000 tests.

Public health officials want people to be able to get a test within 24 hours and be notified of their results 24 hours after that – and to achieve the targets there are plans to recruit more personnel, develop new testing models and ensure close cooperation between public and private regional service providers.

According to the Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) the target should be reached within 6-8 weeks.

Kiuru notes that advice to test children with mild symptoms has lead to an increased demand for tests, and delays in accessing tests in many areas. However she says the new strategy doesn’t change those guidelines and that children with mild symptoms should stay away from school or daycare, and book a test.

Testing of asymptomatic people will be expanded to workers, patients and residents in social and healthcare units, asylum seeker reception centres, and prisons. Teachers and other children will also now be tested if a case of coronavirus is discovered in their class.

Meanwhile Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) says that more vouchers should be given to people for free routine treatment from private healthcare providers, which might have been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis when resources were focused elsewhere.

In a Thursday morning post on her party’s website, Henriksson says the waiting times for non-urgent care have increased.

“This so-called ‘treatment debt’ should be reduced, and the workload of public health care should be eased by making greater use of private healthcare services” she writes.

Henriksson suggests that waiting time for dental surgery and eye disease treatment could benefit if patients got vouchers for private health appointments.

Latest virus assessment for Finland

On Thursday morning health experts gave their latest assessment of the state of coronavirus in Finland.

“The number of new coronavirus infections remains relatively small at national level, although the number and incidence of cases have risen compared to the low figures at the beginning of July” the experts say in a statement.

The R-number – the number of people one person can spread the virus to – is estimated at between 1.30 to 1.50.

Officials note that Covid-19 cases in Finland are both domestic and foreign in origin, and that infections come from several different countries.

“Some of the new cases are related to identified infection chains and clusters of cases that are being monitored, but the source of all infections is not known.”