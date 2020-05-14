Vaccination numbers down “significantly” due to pandemic 

Researchers say the downturn in vaccinations is due to the coronavirus crisis.

The number of infants being inoculated with all types of vaccines is lower than a year ago, and in some healthcare districts coverage of rotavirus vaccine, pneumococcal vaccine and the 5-in-1 vaccine which gives protection against diptheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio and hib bacteria is “significantly lower” according to THL researchers.

“The corona epidemic has affected the implementation of the national vaccination program for children and young people. In several municipalities, the services of counseling and school health care have been limited. The parents have also moved the counseling times because of the coronavirus situation” says Mia Kontio from THL.

Nationally the proportion of children who received the 5-in-1 vaccine, which is given to children at ages 3, 5 and 12 months has dropped between 6% and 16% depending on the region.

Coverage of the MMR vaccine which protects against measles, mumps and rubella is 10 percentage points lower than last spring.

Eastern Savo is the only part of the country where the MMR vaccination rates are higher than last year.