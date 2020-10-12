Thousands of Finns quit smoking during coronvirus pandemic

A new poll finds that the number of people who want to quit cigarettes for health reasons has also increased.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had one positive effect – with thousands of Finns quitting smoking during the outbreak already this year.

A new poll released on Monday, conducted by the anti-smoking organisation Suomen ASH, found that 15% of people who stopped smoking in the last year did so because of coronavirus.

According to ASH’s extrapolated figures around 11,500 people in Finland have given up cigarettes specifically because of Covid-19. Doctors know the virus can have a serious impact on lung capacity, with many patients in hospital requiring extra oxygen.

“ASH Finland and several experts have called for people to stop smoking because of the coronavirus. This study shows that the message has gone well” says Professor Pekka Puska, Chairman of Suomen ASH.

In the new poll of more than 2,000 people, health in general was considered by 84% to be the most common reason to want to give up cigarettes. That’s up from 73% when the polling was last carried out in 2018.

The second most common reason to want to quit smoking was economic, at 65%. More than half of respondents who wanted to stop smoking also saw it as a useless habit.

