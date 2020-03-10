THL warns families: Don’t let grandparents look after sick kids

Health officials are offering specific guidance for elderly people, and warning about the dangers of exposing them to even mild flu symptoms.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare THL is warning people about how vulnerable the older generation is to the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus.

THL says if you get sick don’t visit elderly relatives – especially in care homes – even if you only have mild flu symptoms.

The agency also warns against asking grandparents to look after sick kids due to the risk of spreading infection.

While the incidence of coronavirus in children and young people has been low, and the symptoms mild, severe cases and fatalities have happened especially with people over 70 who already have some underlying disease such as diabetes or heart disease. The highest risk group is people over 80 years of age.

“Protecting the elderly and at-risk groups from viral infections is generally a good principle. This is particularly important in the face of the threat of a coronavirus epidemic” says THL’s Mika Salminen, Director of Health Security.

Coronavirus is transmitted through droplets or contact when a person coughs or sneezes and can be also transmitted through hand contact or from surfaces.

