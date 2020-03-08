Sunday update: four more coronavirus cases; Finnair’s final Milan flights

The new confirmed cases of Covid-19 come as Finnair flies its last Milan flights - with millions of people in northern Italy now on lockdown.

Healthcare authorities have confirmed four new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Finland on Sunday.

According to the Institute of Health and Welfare THL, it brings the total number of cases so far detected to 23.

The two new cases in Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District involve a woman who traveled to northern Italy, where there is a viral cluster, and she’s been ordered to remain isolated at home. A man of working age who had contact with the woman is being treated in hospital.

One new case in Pirkanmaa is also linked to someone who had contact with a person that traveled to northern Italy and caught Covid-19 there.

The other new case confirmed on Sunday is in North Savo health district and is related to tourism in northern Italy.

The situation in northern Italy

The majority of Finnish Covid-19 coronavirus cases are linked with travel and tourism to Italy.

Overnight, Italy’s prime minister signed a decree to effectively try and quarantine up to 16 million people in central and northern regions including the cities of Milan and Venice. Authorities hope the move – which impacts almost every aspect of life for a quarter of Italy’s population – will help halt the spread of Covid-19.

Finnair has only been flying one flight per day to Milan since earlier in March, and Sunday is the last flights to/from the northern city. Finnair’s only other Italian flights to Rome are unaffected at this time.

“As of tomorrow [Monday] our flights are cancelled for about a month until 7th April. Any instructions authorities give we naturally follow” Finnair’s Päivyt Tallqvist tells News Now Finland.

“We have intensified cleaning of the aircraft and instructed the crew about the importance of high hand hygiene” she adds.

The airline says it is continuing to monitor the situation in Italy and will make more changes to flight schedules if needed.

On Friday, Finnair announced it will cancel dozens of domestic and European flights later in March because there’s low passenger volumes due to the coronavirus outbreak.