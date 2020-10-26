Stay at home: Mass coronavirus exposure at Jyväskylä school

More than 170 students and staff have been told to quarantine, with 550 pupils switching to distance learning this week as a precaution.

More than 170 teachers and staff at a school in Jyväskylä have been told to quarantine this week after a coronavirus mass exposure incident.

It happened at Keski-Paloka school, with parents getting a message late Sunday evening advising them about the quarantine measures for students in 1st, 4th, 5th and 6th grades.

The school is closed this week for all 550 pupils who switch to distance learning as a precaution, although only 171 students and staff are supposed to quarantine.

“The purpose of quarantine is to limit the possible spread of the virus by breaking a possible chain of infection” the City of Jyväskylä says in a statement.

“Quarantining does not automatically mean that you are infected. This is a precautionary measure that restricts movement until it is known whether exposure to the virus has caused the infection. Thus, there may be a situation in the family where only one member is quarantined.”

Arrangements are being made by the school district to teach pupils who show up to class today anyway, or those with special education needs.

Both the quarantine and the distance learning will continue until 1st November, with pupils and staff able to return to class on 2nd November if they are healthy.