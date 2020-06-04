No new coronavirus infections, as medical experts chart decreasing viral rates

The R0-number in Finland - the number of other person that each coronavirus patient can infect - is now between 0.75 and 0.80.

There were no new coronavirus infections reported in Finland between Wednesday and Thursday, as medical experts say the viral transmission rates have continued to decrease.

The R0-number in Finland – the number of other people each coronavirus patient can infect – is now between 0.75 and 0.80.

According to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL, there have now been 6,911 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the first case was detected at the end of January; and 322 deaths from Covid-19 related symptoms – that number is an increase of just one from the previous day.

“The peak of the epidemic has been reached during April, then there has been a move towards a smaller and smaller number of cases” THL Chief Medical Officer Taneli Puumalainen told journalists at a Thursday briefing.

Although there are still more coronavirus cases in Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District than other parts of the country, the number there is declining too – and there have been no new patients admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms in eight hospital districts over the past week.

Tracing app to be available during summer

A new mobile phone app to help track and trace possible chains of infection will likely be ready for use later in the summer.

Trials of the app got underway in Vaasa in May, and officials say they hope to launch it more widely in August.

It will be entirely optional whether people want to opt-in to the app or not, and the development is taking privacy and data protection into account says Päivi Salo Secretary General of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.