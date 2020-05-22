No new coronavirus deaths reported on Friday

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says there were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Finland on Friday.

The total number of people who have died from coronavirus stands at 306, the majority of those deaths occurred in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District. The very first death, an elderly man, was confirmed on 21st March.

THL reports there have now been 6,537 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the first case was detected in a Chinese tourist visiting Lapland at the end of January – the new figure is an increase of 44 from the previous day.

Around the country there are currently 113 people in hospital receiving treatment for their symptoms, and 21 of those are in intensive care. The number of patients in hospital overall, as well as the number in ICU have been declining or leveling off in all five hospital regions.