New health information points open for ferry passengers

Thousands of passengers arrive every day at Helsinki's ports, mostly from Estonia, but the number is down about 50% on the usual numbers for this time of year.

From Monday, passengers arriving on ferries at Helsinki harbours will have access to more information about coronavirus at dedicated health points, and also be able to report any coronavirus symptoms.

The first health information desk opens today at West Terminal while others will open up this month at Olympic Terminal, Kajanokka Terminal and in Vuosaari.

The health advice stands will provide ferry passengers with information on preventing the spread of coronavirus and send anyone with symptoms for testing. Although there’s no testing available at the ferry terminals themselves, anyone who needs a test will be directed to nearby locations.

The new health information points are operated in co-operation with the Port of Helsinki, ferry companies, the Finnish Border Guard and public health authorities in the capital and modeled after a similar service at Helsinki Airport.

“The operation has been launched on a fast schedule. The aim is to find the most effective ways to prevent the spread of infections through shipping so that the limited resources of social and health care are used as wisely as possible” says Leena Turpeinen, Director of Health and Substance Abuse Services in Helsinki.

Up to 15,000 passengers each day currently arrive at Helsinki’s ports, about half the usual number compared with the same period last year.

On Sunday public health officials offered coronavirus tests to passengers arriving on a ferry from Germany at Vuosaari. Some 46 passengers out of 127 on board took the tests, which were part of an exercise to see whether it would be possible to expand coronavirus health counselling and testing to more passengers.

The tests were offered to passengers during their normal customs inspections and test results for those passengers will be available later.