New coronavirus cases: 19 people in total diagnosed with Covid-19

Cases have been confirmed cases in six different healthcare regions: 10 of the infections are related to tourism and 5 more are infections in people who had contact with them.

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare THL announced on Saturday that four more people have tested positive for the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus.

Two of the cases are in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, and two are in the Pirkanmaa Hospital District.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Finland to 19: after three additional cases were reported on Friday in Helsinki, North Ostrobothnia and South Karelia.

Most of the cases are domestic, but the very first confirmed case at the end of January was in a tourist from China who visited Lapland. She was treated in hospital and later released.

What do we know about the new cases?

All three new cases in the capital city region in the last 48 hours are men who got sick after returning to Finland from northern Italy where there’s a coronavirus outbreak cluster. Two of the men are working age, and one is retired.

The new cases in North Ostrobothnia, South Karelia, and Pirkanmaa are also connected with travel to Italy – either directly, or because they came into contact with an infected person.

So far, THL has carried out more than 420 tests on patients who meet the sampling criteria and say all the cases so far have been mild.

Health officials say that cases related to international travel and tourism will continue to be probable in Finland – as are related infections – and that Finland is preparing for a possible wider epidemic.