More funding for coronavirus vaccine research

The money will go towards Finland's membership of two research organisations.

Finland is joining two international organisations working to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, and contributing €5 million in total funding to help their efforts

The money is going to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations CEPI, and the International Vaccine Institute IVI. Currently, there is no vaccine or medicine which specifically treats the disease caused by the virus – when patients go to hospital it is their symptoms which are treated, not Covid-19 itself.

In practice, the development of a vaccine is the only way to stop the spread of Covid-19 and dozens of teams worldwide are working on possible solutions.

“Finland considers it importnat that the availability of safe, high-quality and affordable vaccines be safeguarded in all countries” the Ministry of Health says in a statement.

After a vaccine is developed, it will have to be produced and distributed on a vast scale, a challenge when the virus situation varies between different countries.