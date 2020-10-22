Ministry: Regional measures have slowed the spread of coronavirus

There are signs that the rapid rise in infection numbers might be slowing down.

Experts from the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs say the growth in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Finland has slowed down compared to last week – and attribute it to regional measures taking effect.

At a Thursday press briefing Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki told reporters that while new coronavirus cases had been increasing rapidly over the course of last month, things seem to have eased during recently.

“Compared to the previous week, the proportion of positive samples out of all samples tested has also decreased nationwide” she said.

The epidemic is in the ‘accelerated phase’ in Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa, Southwest Finland, South Ostrobothia and Åland. Vaasa Hospital District is in the more serious ‘spreading’ phase.

In the week of 12th to 18th October there were 22.2 confirmed cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in Finland – down from 29.2 cases in the previous week.

“However it is not yet possible to deduce from this how the situation will develop in the longer term” says THL in a bulletin.

Public health officials say that in some areas delays in tracing infection chains have been reduced, however looking at the national picture the source of infections is unknown in about half of all cases.

As of Thursday afternoon there were another 184 confirmed Covid-19 cases reported, with four more coronavirus-related deaths.

There are currently 65 people in hospital, an increase of three since Wednesday, and there’s seven people receiving treatment in intensive care – the same number as yesterday.