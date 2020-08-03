Linnanmäki coronavirus ‘mass exposure’ confirmed by city

The amusement park's CEO has apologised for any additional concern caused to visitors, as health officials call on anyone who visited Linnanmäki on 26th July to carefully monitor their health.

The City of Helsinki is confirming a coronavirus ‘mass exposure’ event took place at Linnanmäki amusement park in the capital at the end of July.

A statement released on Monday evening says that a group of people visited the park on 26th July between 15:00 and 18:00 and may have exposed other customers to Covid-19.

Although the Linnanmäki had limited visitor capacity to 50% of normal, staff are now attempting to contact people who booked a day ticket through their reservation system, to let them know about the possible risks.

Anyone who visited Linnanmäki during that time period on 26th July is being advised to monitor their health and get a coronavirus test straight away if symptoms occur – including fever, cough , headache, nausea, diarrhea, muscle aches, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, or loss of sense of smell or taste.

“I am pleased that Finland and Helsinki residents have complied with the fine personal level hygiene related to the coronavirus epidemic” says Timo Lukkarinen, Director of Helsinki Health Centres.

“However, it is important to remember that it is also about more than hygiene. The occurrence of mass exposures indicates that there are too many opportunities for the spread of infections” he adds.

Linnanmäki’s CEO Pia Adlivankin has apologised for any additional concern caused to the park’s customers and says “healthy entertainment in Linnanmäki is of paramount importance to us.”

“We track visitor numbers in real time and throughout the season we have been able to keep simultaneous visitors below 7,000 visitors. In addition, we have taken various measures to ensure healthy entertainment” she says.