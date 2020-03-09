IKEA’s iconic meatball menu gets a plant-based makeover

The new pea-protein 'meatball' will be rolled out at the Swedish furniture chain's six stores in Finland from later this summer.

A trip to IKEA is often incomplete without going to the restaurant for traditional meatballs and potatoes.

Customers in Finland have been enjoying the dish for decades but from later this year they’ll have a plant-based option to choose instead.

Although IKEA already rolled out salmon and cod balls, veggie balls, and chicken balls, this is the first time they’ve introduced a variation that looks and tastes like a traditional meatball, but is made with plant-based protein alternatives instead.

The new ‘meatball’ is made from yellow pea protein, potato, onion, oats and apple – with the fruit adding a little sweetness to mask the slightly bitter taste that comes with many proteins.

“When we started looking into developing the plant ball, we tried many different types of vegetable proteins” explains Susanne Österberg from IKEA.

Wanting to avoid any allergens in the new product, the development team ruled out using soy and lupin as their protein sources.

“Pea protein caught our attention early due to its “Swedishness”. Yellow peas are commonly grown in Sweden and are also used in traditional yellow pea soup. Pea soup has a long tradition of being served on Thursdays followed by pancakes as dessert” says Österberg.

The new plant-based meatless ‘meatball’ will be on the menus in Finland’s six IKEA locations – Espoo, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Raisio, Tampere and Vantaa – from August this year.

They’ll also be sold in the on-site food markets.