Finnish officials warn against travel to Italy coronavirus epidemic zone

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL has declared the whole of Italy a coronavirus epidemic zone.

Italy has the highest cluster of Covid-19 coronavirus cases outside of China, along with South Korea and Iran, and all of Finland’s domestic cases of coronavirus have so far been linked with travel to Milan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now advising people to avoid unncessary travel to four regions in northern Italy where there have been Covid-19 viral clusters.

“The coronavirus epidemic has changed in recent days, and the risk of infection in northern Italy has increased in the regions of Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna. Infections have also been reported in other areas” the ministry says in a statement.

More than 2000 cases have been confirmed in Italy, with most of them in those four northern regions.

THL is advising anyone who has traveled to an epidemic area and who experiences symptoms of a sudden respiratory infection such as fever, cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of leaving the area to contact their local health centre or hospital by phone in the first instance.

The City of Helsinki has launched a new helpline this week for local residents with questions or concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.

