Experts: Coronavirus epidemic continues to slow down in Finland 

The latest report from the panel of experts looking at the state of play with the virus reports some encouraging news.

The team of public health experts monitoring the government’s hybrid strategy of slowly easing restrictions says the coronavirus epidemic continues to slow down compared with the previous two weeks.

The average number of cases reported to the communicable disease register each week has fallen for more than a month, while the number of new cases has decreased in Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, and in Länsi-Pohja Hospital District, two of the worst affected areas.

The number of patients in hospital and intensive care has also been falling.

According to the latest figures there have been 6,493 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland, an increase of 50 from the day before. There have also been 306 Covid-19 related deaths, up by 2 from the previous day.

The experts from the Ministry of Health and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL caution that while restrictions are being relaxed cautiously and gradually, coronavirus cases could increase again if instructions on good hand hygiene, cough hygiene and social distancing are not followed.