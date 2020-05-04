Divided science leads to confusion over children’s school safety

When reputable scientists present opposing information, how are members of the public - in particular parents - supposed to know who to believe when it comes to the health of their children?

Finnish students are set to return to school on 14th May after nearly two months of forced distance learning.

The government’s decision to re-start classes on 14th May was made after Finnish public health officials determined there was no great risk for children becoming infected with coronavirus.

However it’s easy to find experts in Finland – and abroad – who hold opposing views.

A new German study, cited widely by Finnish media on Monday, concludes that children might be as contagious as adults.

So if members of the public, especially parents, want to read and believe the science involved, how do they know which scientists to believe?

“People are probably more interested in science now than previously. It’s not a bad thing, but it’s challenging because you need to be an expert in the field and really following that field for a long time to be able to judge the flood of scientific studies from different sources – good studies, bad studies, and everything in between” says Dr Mikael Niku from the Department of Veterinary Biosciences at Helsinki University.

Dr Niku points out that there have been a lot of new coronavirus studies published in the last few months, but they’re not all been peer-reviewed yet, and that can lead to readers forming an incomplete picture based on one study, without the depth of understanding or context to know how important it is, or isn’t.

That new German study has been both lauded by some Finnish scientists, and criticised by others for the way it collected and presented data, and the conclusions it came to.

In particular, the new report – although authored by some of the leading scientists in their field – only measured viral RNA, not actual infectious “live” virus. And while they did find a a highly significant difference between children and adults, they then applied a statistical method used to safeguard against false positive conclusions, and after this correction, the difference did not seem significant anymore.

The widely-cited German study can’t therefore say for sure there was a difference between children and adults, but they also can’t claim there wasn’t any, based on the way the scientists conducted their research.

“Now scientists are in a hurry and studies are published and read as pre-prints that have not been reviewed yet. It’s very challenging for a layperson, or even the best experts right now, to know for sure yet everything about the situation” explains Dr Niku.

One problem he says, is when complex scientific studies get boiled down by necessity to a glib headline and summarised in a couple of newspaper paragraphs. It can lead to readers forming an incomplete conclusion without the depth of understanding or context to know how important one individual study is, or isn’t.

In the end concludes Dr Niku, “the boring, simple answer is that we should trust the officials and the government.”

“I guess we need to accept they have to make decisions based on very limited knowledge, but still it is surprising about the tendency of people to easily trust individual stories or individual science reports rather than the experts in THL” he adds.

“The nature of science is not to produce an absolute truth of anything” says Niku “but to find out the most probable state of things, based on available evidence.”

Options for going back to school

Parents who are worried about the health risks of sending their children back to classrooms on 14th May do have some options open to them.